NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Colorado Avalanche

Will the Sharks offer Barabanov an extension as Hertl talks continue?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks’ top priority is to get Tomas Hertl signed to an extension. They haven’t held any negotiations with 27-year old pending UFA Alexander Barabanov.

Have been told that Barabanov is hopeful the Sharks will make a contract offer.

If the Sharks aren’t able to re-sign Hertl and he moves on, do the Sharks decide to sell off other assets, including Barabanov? Or do the Sharks extend Barabanov as they need him more?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks and Tomas Hertl continue to go back and forth trying to work out an extension. Early next week could be a key timeframe for the Sharks if they need to move towards maximizing his trade value. If Hertl hits the trade market, the New York Rangers make sense.

Avs interested in Giroux, Miller and Kane?

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Now on what the Colorado Avalanche could do before the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, they’re trying to get better if you can believe it, They definitely want to improve their chances at going after a Stanley Cup this season and these playoffs.

With some of their guys on expiring deals – Nazem Kadri, you’ve got Nichushkin, you’ve got Burakovsky as well that are on expiring contracts. They want to strike while the iron is hot, and they want to go after and kind of go all-in, going into the post-season,

They’re looking at a variety of options, primarily upfront. We know that they are connected to Claude Giroux. A guy they have expressed interest in from Philadelphia but they have other options available as well.

Once Giroux and the Flyers are ready to pull the trigger, and I suspect by the way, that Giroux is probably, if he is moved, and it’s kind of trending – speaking of trending – kind of going in that direction too, that’s likely to happen closer to the deadline. Right after he plays his 1,000th game with the Flyers and that is scheduled to be on the 17th. Obviously, we know the deadline is on the 21st. So, that is something to look out for.

But other than Giroux, Colorado is poking around. They’ve had discussions with Vancouver about J.T. Miller, and they’re one of the teams that has reached out to Chicago, to say ‘Hey, if you’re in a position and Patty Kane is looking to move, give us a call. He want to make that happen'”