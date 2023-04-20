NHL Rumors: Could Alex DeBrincat be on the move? Would the Red Wings be Interested?

Alex DeBrincat not really interested in signing an extension with the Ottawa Senators?

TSN: Bruce Garrioch reported last week that Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat is not committed to signing a contract extension now and GM Pierre Dorion could look to move DeBrincat if they don’t have a deal by the draft at the end of June.

“From what I heard this morning, I think we’re talking about a guy who has no inclination of signing here,” said Garrioch. “He said he’s open to having discussions but I found what he said was very non-committal. He didn’t show any signs that he’s going to sign a contract extension here.

“The Senators won’t keep him unless they can get some kind of long-term extension in place. They’ve had the door open since they acquired him last July. There have been no substantial discussions between DeBrincat, his agent, Jeff Jackson, and Dorion. I think there’s a possibility that at the draft, we may see Alex DeBrincat get moved.”

Would the Detroit Red Wings have an interest in Alex DeBrincat?

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has already said that they need to score more goals next season.

Bruce Garrioch reported TSN that Alex DeBrincat has ‘no inclination’ of re-signing with the Ottawa Senators. He only scored 27 goals this past season after scoring over 40 twice with the Chicago Blackhawks. He cost the Senators a first-, second- and third-round pick.

It would make sense for the Red Wings to be interested as they are looking for goal scorers. DeBrincat is also from Michigan – Farmington Hills.

On downfall is that they’d be adding another smaller player with DeBrincat at 5′ 9″ and just under 180 pounds. He’s a pending UFA after next season, so they should only do a deal if a contract extension is in place. The Red Wings missed the playoffs again this past season and would DeBrincat be wanting to commit to another team that has been going through a rebuild?