NHL Rumors: Could Chris Tanev and the Vancouver Canucks Reunite?

The Vancouver Canucks Could Use Someone Like Chris Tanev Moving Forward

On the latest edition of The Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network, Dave Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period were both talking about potential trades that could made. Bernstein discussed the possibility of ChrisTanev and the Vancouver Canucks having a reunion this season.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Dennis Bernstein: Here’s one move I would make. I get it, that Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek playing really well. You mentioned (Chris) Tanev, like undo the mistake of letting him go to Calgary, and Vancouver if they got him on the second pair, like they’d be even better right now.

And I know that you wouldn’t break up that pairing right now because Quinn Hughes might actually win the Norris trophy this year. But that would be a guy who had a home in Vancouver, they made the mistake of letting him go, and it hurt them in a little bit. But I would look to bring him back. He’s on an expiring deal. I don’t know how you make the money work, but figure out a way to bring Tanev in and solidify that defense.

Tyler Myers isn’t going to be there after this season. Maybe he can extend. Maybe a sign and trade and and bring him back to Vancouver. But I think that would definitely help because right now I think the second pair is what Ian Cole and Mark Friedman.

You know, so I think that would really help. So that will be a player I think it really help Vancouver, especially with a great start.

Dave Pagnotta: And the familiarity there. Pretty much most of the guys that he played with when he was there are still there. He’s a glue guy. He’s a huge glue guy and he was a big glue guy in that room when he was there. And they made a few other changes. They didn’t sign some guys Markstrom left and he left and all that and that really took the wind out of the sails out there in Vancouver. DB, That’s a great suggestion.