NHL Rumors: Could John Tavares Stay in Toronto on a Short Term Deal?

If John Tavares Were To Stay, His Next Contract Would Be Shorter and For Less Money

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado was on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and asked, followed up by asking if a short-term deal would work best for John Tavares in Toronto or if cutting bait is the best route here.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Jay Onrait: “Do you, I guess, just to follow up on that, Frankie, he’s got a young family. He seems comfortable here. It is his hometown. It seems would you be happy at $6 million for three years with John Tavares at age 35 going forward to age 38?”

Frankie Corrado: “I would, Jay, to be honest with you, I would, I would probably try and squeeze a little bit more. Like if it means that much to you and we know that it hasn’t really worked here because the team hasn’t been able to get it done. Yeah, it’s like there’s probably going to be a different role waiting for you. And it would have to be less money.

Like, I don’t know, if you just extend these guys. You know, now you’re saying we really believing this again and again and again, the contracts expiring it’s almost like your Get Out of Jail Free card it’s like it’s over. You don’t have to make the hard decision as far as trying to get a trade done and the no-move clauses and all that kind of stuff. So, you know, that’s that’s kind of that you know, it’s a fork in the road.

Where you say, are we really going to double, triple quadruple down on this? Are we going to cut our losses and say, Hey, listen, thank you for everything it was awesome and we’re going to find a different route to go. Like John has been a great soldier in Toronto, a very good player. Has never done anything wrong.

The only thing he’s a victim of is the fact that the group that he leads has not won. That is the only thing that John Tavares is a victim of in Toronto because he has done everything else exceptionally well.”