NHL Rumors: Could Martin Necas be traded this week? No Formal Travis Konecny Talks

Could Martin Necas be traded this week?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when asked about Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas and if he could be moved soon.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tyler Yaremchuk: “I want to ask you, today on the DFO rundown you made a comment about Martin Necas and maybe Carolina being a little bit motivated to move him sooner rather than later.”

Seravalli: “Yeah, I don’t know if motivated is the right phrase but I would say that I wouldn’t be shocked to see him move by Saturday.

I think you’re gonna see a flurry of activity this week before the Cup final begins. There’s been so many teams that are excited to try and get their hands on, on Marty Necas. I don’t, I don’t envision a path for him to come back to Carolina,

I think Vancouver, Calgary, Columbus, are at least three of the teams that I’m paying attention to when it comes to the Necas front and he’s been a very, very hot commodity in the league. I’ll say that.”

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has a year left on his contract and there have been some talks between the sides about an extension, but nothing formal yet.

Agent Pat Morris could be looking for a huge deal for Konecny, with one source saying they could be looking for an eight-year deal at $10 million-plus. Players always start high, and teams start low. The Flyers may be thinking $8 to $8.5 million.

Timo Meier‘s contract at $8.8 million could be used as a comparable, with Konecny possibly higher as cap is rising now. One difference is Meier was turning 27 and Konecny would be 28 and a half when his deal would kick in.

Currently, Konecny is their top right winger, but when Matvei Michkov arrives and establishes himself, he’ll be their top right winger.

It doesn’t appear that there will be any issues in talks and that a deal should eventually get done. Something in the $9 million makes sense.