NHL Rumors: Could Matthew Knies Cost the Toronto Maple Leafs Around $9 Milllion?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Jason Bukala on the Toronto Maple Leafs might have to pay Matthew Knies upwards of $9 million on a long-term deal, and the threat of an offer sheet.

Mike Futa: “You look at a number like that. What do you think?”

Bukala: “So, I think that the strategy. I’ll answer at the front end. I think that with the cap, if you look at Tom Wilson’s contract, and you look at Tkachuk’s contract in relation to the trajectory of the salary cap, at that time, on the percentage wise, I think that it can easily surpass Tkachuk. The next, the Knies deal. It can easily do that.

I don’t know that the, so if I’m his agent, okay, I know 2ks, O2k Sports, Matt Federico, if I’m, if I’m his agent, I don’t know if I’m not looking for a five-year right now. Considering where the caps going, instead of an eight. If I’m Toronto, I’m trying to get it at eight. I really am and, and I want to get that cost certainly long term.

So if it goes to eight and you eat up three extra years of UFA, you’ve been in these rooms (Mike Futa), you know, there’s gonna be a cost associated with that. That might be one extra million a year because of eating up that at least, right? So it could go to, it could literally go to $9 million.”

Matt Marchese: “Wow.”

Bukala: “It really could. I mean, and you have to look at it a variety of ways. You have to, like you just pointed out, only the third player in history to…”

Marchese: “Third this season.”

Bukala: “Third this season, sorry to score that (25 goals) and with the 150 (hits). At 22 years old, he is a unicorn. For prospects that are coming into the league, he’s a unicorn. For the Toronto Maple Leaf he an absolutely unicorn. And they’ve been searching for this kind of a player, you know, forever.

So they have to do, the whole premise of my piece was that I felt like everybody was getting caught up most recently, and we continue to get caught up post trade deadline in the in the Mitch Marner story, right? And I just don’t see how you can not sign Knies first and then see what’s left over to do the rest of your business.

Take a look at the Edmonton Oilers. It’s not on the same trajectory, It’s not the same player, but they brought in (Viktor) Arvidsson and (Jeff) Skinner, and then what happened with (Philip) Broberg and (Dylan) Holloway? You know, Holloway just scored his 23rd last night.”

Marchese: “and Broberg the OT winner.”

Futa: “So this is exactly, no, go ahead Buk’s, no, go ahead.”

Bukala: “So this is how it works Matty, we’re in a pro meeting, and if I have any stay in it, that’s my presentation to Fute’s and upper management. I’m saying this is my, this is my recommendation, because he’s going to get offer sheeted.”

