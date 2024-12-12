NHL Rumors: Could Mikko Rantanen Make More Than Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado?

Avalanche Don’t Want To Pay Mikko Rantanen More than Nathan MacKinnon

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on NHL Morning Skate on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about Mikko Rantanen with the Colorado Avalanche and where contract negotiations stood.

Scott Laughlin: “Hey Friedge we got about two minutes left here with you, but I wanted to get this out with you as well, too, because I mentioned yesterday and again today that we were so fixated on the Igor Shesterkin contract that he’s gotten that done in the aftermath of (Jacob) Trouba moving to the Ducks.

We’re focused on (Mitch) Marner, we think extending with the Leafs into a lesser extent, John Tavares, but there’s something going on there in the Rocky Mountains, with regards to Mikko Rantanen.

So $9.25 million on the AAV. He’s in a contract year. He could become a UFA coming up in July. Last night, he reminded us, with another hat trick, another five point performance, that he’s still one of the top power forwards in the game. He’s 28 years of age.

He’s going to get paid Friedge, is it going to be by the Avalanche, given the fact that they’ve got MacKinnon and Makar, and they’re obviously allotted a lot of money over the next number of seasons. What do you think happens with Rantanen with the Avs?”

Elliotte Friedman: “First of all, let me just say that one of my favorite people in the game, executive is listening to this, and he is ripping my new clause idea. He thinks it stinks, I just read that text as you were, as you were asking that question. I think its great, but I got one person now, at least he thinks it’s terrible.

Okay, so Rantanen. I’ll tell you during the summer Scotty occasionally I’ll make some calls. People looking at the free agent class for this upcoming year. So we can take two people off it (Leon) Draisaitl and Rantanen. Think those guys who’ll stay. And Draisaitl, proved to be 100% true.

Rantanen not. I still think most people believe that Rantanen wants to stay in Colorado, but the Draisaitl number and the rising cap, it’s fudged around with everything. It has thrown new wrenches in there. They got Nate making 12.6 and I think don’t want to pay them more than Nate. I think that’s been the issue to this point.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Colorado Avalanche have an internal salary cap with Nathan MacKinnon at the top. With the rising salary cap, the dollars amounts will go up. Leon Draisaitl is making $14 million. Rantanen could get that on the open market and as of now according to Adrian Dater, they are not talking contract until after the season.

So this is a real internal battle because all signs pointed to this being a lock for Rantanen to stay in Colorado. He could still do that, but if his production keeps up so will the dollar figure.

