NHL Rumors: Could Rick Nash Be A Future GM in Columbus?

Rick Nash Aims To Be A High-Level Executive in the NHL

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets writer for The Athletic Aaron Portzline joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about Rick Nash’s role now that Don Waddell has taken over as the general manager in Columbus.

Host: We’re chatting with Aaron Portzline of The Athletic here on Melnick in the Afternoon on TSN 690. I’m Mitch Gallo with you. With Don Waddell coming in here. Do we get a sense as to what the role for Rick Nash is going to be?

Aaron Portzline: “Well, we know that we know that it’s growing we don’t have a title and a new title. He is still the Director of Player Development. It’s really more than that though. It has been even under Jarmo Kekäläinen. He was given duties to do beyond that clearly. They’re getting him ready for an executive, high-level executive position rather than general manager, which Rick Nash has said many times that that is his goal to be NHL General Manager or to become club president, which would make more sense to me.

A little more longevity usually in those jobs. He is taking on more and more. Don Waddell involved him in the interview process for a coach. So he’s seeing how a veteran GM does that. And you know, I think his opinion, it has taken on more prominence in the front office. And a lot of former players that have stuck around and joined the front office.

Derek Dorsett is a player who holds a lot of sway in the front office as well. But Nash I think, a different level obviously, a franchise icon, maybe the only one they’ve ever had here. And he is you know, made a home in Columbus, Ohio with his family and, and wants to be part of it from from an executive level as well. So he’s well on the way to making that happen.”