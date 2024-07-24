NHL News: Arbitration Dates, Maple Leafs, Sabres, and Blue Jackets

Arbitration hearings

Puck Pedia: Upcoming arbitration dates.

July 29: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and the Buffalo Sabres

July 31: Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Aug. 1: Oliver Wahlstrom and the New York Islanders

Aug 4: Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes

Puck Pedia: Aug. 2: Ryan Lindgren and the New York Rangers.

(Unlike past years, the hearing dates weren’t released by the NHLPA)

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Connor Dewar

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Connor Dewar to a one-year contract with a $1.18 million cap hit.

He’ll have a salary of $780,000 and a signing bonus of $400,000.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs have $1.275 million in projected salary cap space with 21 roster players – 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

Nick Robertson is their lone remaining RFA.

Jani Hakanpaa‘s reported $1.5 million contract is not included as it’s not official yet.

The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Beck Malenstyn

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.35 million per season.

NHL.com: Malenstyn had filed for salary arbitration. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Washington Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick.

Beck Malenstyn, signed 2x$1.4M by BUF, is a very speedy checking line depth forward. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/yK1qdSYgVV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 23, 2024

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect heading back to Czechia

Jan Eichler: Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Martin Rysavy has signed a two-year deal with Liberec in the top Czech league.

Rysavy had spent the past three seasons playing in the WHL.

Aaron Portzline: Rysavy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL draft but has not been signed to his entry-level contract by the Blue Jackets. They retain his rights for one more season.