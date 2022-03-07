NHL Rumors: Could the Avs be Interested in Copp? Potential Landing Spots for Fleury if he Wants a Trade

Could the Avalanche have interest in Andrew Copp?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Andrew Copp:

“I think he’s going to be pretty coveted, I think Colorado is looking for a centre…If you think you’re going to lose Kadri to free agency, it just gives you a chance to look and see a guy you’d be interested in anyway in the market.

It’s kind of the thing I can see Colorado trying to do cause I think he could help them for this year and potentially in the future, so I am kind of wondering about that one.”

Potential landing spots for Marc-Andre Fleury if he wants to go somewhere

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Sources are saying that Marc-Andre Fleury has told the Chicago Blackhawks that he doesn’t want to be traded. He could change his mind by the trade deadline though.

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: If Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is traded at the deadline, it will entirely be his choice. He has a modified no-movement clause and a promise from the Blackhawks that he won’t be traded without his approval.

There could be some interest in the pending UFA if he’s interested in moving.

Washington Capitals – In a win-now mode and goaltending has been up and down.

Edmonton Oilers – Seems like a great fit on team that needs help.

Toronto Maple Leafs – There is pressure on the Leafs to have a successful playoff run. Goaltending has been an issue for the Leafs of late.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Tristan Jarry is having an excellent season but will they want some insurance. Likely not, and it wouldn’t help Jarry’s confidence if they brought in Fleury.

Vegas Golden Knights – Frank Seravalli reported there was interest but GM Kelly McCrimmon shot it down.

Minnesota Wild – Not really an area of need as Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen have played well. If they don’t spend their cap space on someone like Claude Giroux, it may be something they consider.