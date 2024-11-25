NHL Rumors: Could There be More Changes Coming for the Boston Bruins?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on with Jay Onrait on if there could be more changes made by the Boston Bruins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “But do you get the impression that Cam Neely and Don Sweeney are interested in making more changes, other than just behind the bench?”

LeBrun: “Yeah, I think that’s possible. Don Sweeney has been calling around to gage the market if this team doesn’t get out of this funk and doesn’t find that spark under Joe that spark under Joe Sacco, I think you will see an attempt to

trigger this team with a trade.

But I think the coaching move is the first step, and what they hope is that this will get them going.

NHL News and Injuries: Blues, Sens, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Wild, Leafs, and Jets

I’ll tell you one thing, I think there’s a reason why Don Sweeney doesn’t do a lot of that many media availabilities because he’s an open book, man. I mean, he does not hold anything back. You literally know anything, everything that’s going on in his mind when you ask him a question. I think it’s awesome, but he’s pretty mad at his team, and he’s somewhat mad at himself too.

I mean, he talked about that in his news conference. I mean, Elias Lindholm has not played well. That’s a big monster seven-year deal on July 1st that Don Sweeney hoped would fix their number one center hole. He’s not looked like a number one center at all.

So, and it’s interesting because you always have an out as a gem to say, ‘but it is a new team, and maybe he needs more time to adjust.’ What Don Sweeney said on this day was, he’s had enough time so. So he’s angry at his players, for sure, but I think too, if this season doesn’t turn around, there’s no question, Don Sweeney be the first one to tell you, Jay that some of this is on him.

NHL Rumors: Did the St. Louis Blues Want Jim Montgomery All Along?

At the end of the day, you’re putting the roster together, you’re changing the roster, you’re making trains, you’re making signings, and the Bruins don’t look right. They don’t look right down the middle. They’re not tight enough defensively. They don’t score organically. And Jeremy Sweetman is struggling after missing training camp. So there’s lots for that team internally to improve on, and they hope that comes with Joe Sacco.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.