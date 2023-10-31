NHL Rumors: Could There Be Off-Season Changes Coming In Ottawa?

Dave Pagnotta joined the Full Press NHL Podcast last Thursday, and to wrap up the segment he was asked by NHLRumors.com and Full Press NHL Analyst Jim Biringer if there could be changes involving the coach and general manager this upcoming off-season.

NHL Rumors: Dreger on How Shane Pinto’s Contract Situation Could Play Out

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jim Biringer: “You mentioned something before I let you get out of here. You mentioned something about offseason changes potentially in Ottawa. Does that involve Dorion and or DJ Smith?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think it will. I think, I think well first of all, you know DJ Smith is, this is last year of his contract. And, you know, there were four coaches going into the season that were on expiring deals. You know, Todd McLellan, he agreed to his deal in I think July. It didn’t come out until we had reported it at the start of the season. Jersey’s, and Jersey’s coach all this stuff behind you, Lindy had his deal, so his extension is locked in. Roddie Brind’Amour and DJ Smith are left.

Some believe that it’s a formality for Rod in Carolina, that they better get their acts together though. So we’ll see. But I mean, if he wants to stay they just got to make the money work, but with DJ I don’t think, I think this is the last year that he’ll be the coach of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL Rumors: Could Ottawa Trade Shane Pinto Over Recent Suspension

And unless barring some magical run here, I think this might be Pierre’s last go at it as well as GM. So I think he kind of knows that. But, I mean, you know, these guys aren’t going to start making moves or making decisions to screw the team over just because it’s the last year. They’re gonna want to, you know, impress potential future employers down the road.

So, but I do expect that we’re gonna see some off-ice changes both at the managerial level and behind the bench in Ottawa next, yeah next summer. But right now all the focus is on getting this team to a playoff berth.”