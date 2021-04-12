NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Capitals, Ducks, Penguins, Sharks, and Final Trade Bait Board

Teams calling Coyotes about Garland

Renaud Lavoie: There are teams calling the Arizona Coyotes about forward Conor Garland. Have been told that Coyotes management has wanted something interesting for the pending restricted free agent.

Bernier to Capitals makes sense

Kevin Weekes: Could see the Washington Capitals looking at Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier. They could use a veteran to go along with youngsters Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek.

Ducks – Penguins trade unlikely

Dave Molinari: A well placed source said that there is no Pittsburgh Penguins deal with the Anaheim Ducks for Nicolas Deslauriers and that there likely won’t be one before the deadline. Source didn’t completely rule it out though.

Not always about the price

Nick Cotsonika: Former Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on Stanley Cup contenders adding at the trade deadline: “It’s more about the player you’re getting than the price you end up paying. … I like the deals that have been made.”

Sharks can help others

Spector’s Hockey: The San Jose Sharks have set themselves up cap wise to be a team that can take on salary to help out some of the cap strapped teams for an asset.

TSN’s final NHL trade bait board

TSN: Final trade bait board

1. Mattias Janmark – LW

2. Jamie Oleksiak – LD

3. Mike Hoffman – LW

4. Nikita Zadorov – LD

5. Alex Iafallo – LW

6. Scott Laughton – C

7. Luke Glendening – C

8. Jonathan Bernier – G

9. Alex Goligoski – LD

10. Josh Manson – RD

11. Andrew Cogliano – LW

12. Dmitry Kulikov – LD

13. Michael Del Zotto – LD

14. Carl Soderberg – C

15. Linus Ullmark – G

16. Vince Dunn – LD

17. Ryan Murray – LD

18. Colin Miller – RD

19. Dvid Kampf – C

20. Tyler Bozak – C

21. Chris Tierney – C

22. Ryan Dzingel – LW

23. Derek Ryan – C/RW

24. Blake Comeau – RW

25. Chris Driedger – G

26. Sam Bennett – C

27. Erik Gudbranson – RD

28. Marcus Sorensen – LW

29. Ben Hutton – LD

30. Marc Staal – LD

31. Jordie Benn – LD

32. Brandon Sutter – C/RW

33. Elvis Merzlikins – G

34. Antti Raanta – G

35 Anthony DeAngelo – RD