NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Predators, Blackhawks, Canadiens and Oilers

Coyotes will try to extend Crouse next, and the pieces weren’t there to move Chychrun

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that the next player they will start contract talks with is pending RFA forward Lawson Crouse.

Crouse is arbitration-eligible has career highs in goals (20) and points (34).

Craig Morgan: Coyotes GM Armstrong on Jakob Chychrun trade talks: “pieces just weren’t there”

Craig Morgan: Guessing that Phil Kessel‘s contract was the reason they didn’t trade him.

Predators will keep talking to Filip Forsberg

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that his goal remains to extend Filip Forsberg. Talks will continue and he hopes one day he’ll be able to announce a Forsberg extension.

Alex Daugherty: Predators GM Poile on Forsberg: “We are going to continue to work quietly with Filip and his representative towards a contract that pays him equitably while giving the organization the flexibility to build and maintain a roster to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

Brooks Bratten: Poile said that at the deadline didn’t want to disrupt the team too much. He did want to reward them make a few additions to their blue line.

Blackhawks valued de Haan more than other teams

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on talks involving defenseman Calvin de Haan: “if the value’s not met, then you value the player more than anyone else. So we’re happy with the players that are here. We value them more than other teams around the league, clearly. We’re happy they’re still with the Blackhawks.”

Canadiens will try again in the offseason to move Petry and Weber

Stu Cowen: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said again that he’ll only trade defenseman Jeff Petry if it helps the Canadiens. Hughes will try to move him again in the offseason.

L.A. Lariviere: GM Kent Hughes said that they came close to trading Shea Weber‘s contract and will revisit it again in the offseason.

No talks between Oilers and Kulak yet

Mark Spector: There have been no contract extension talks with newly acquired pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak.