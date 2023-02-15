NHL Rumors: Coyotes willing to retain salary on Jakob Chychrun? The Penguins should be buyers

Are the Coyotes willing to retain salary on Jakob Chrychrun to get their asking price?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown on the Arizona Coyotes possibly willing to retain some salary on Jakob Chychrun.

“Here’s one thing I’ll throw you. Jakob Chychrun earns $4.6 million for the next two seasons. The people that I’ve been talking to around the league suggest that the Coyotes are willing to retain money on Chychrun to bump him down in pay.

And part of the reason for that is, one, they need to spend money anyway. They’ve got to get, it’s never been an issue getting to the floor, but you’re never going to be hitting the cap, so what’s the difference? You have the space, might as well use it.

And two, people think that could vaunt them into the world of their asking price that they were initially thinking of that quite clearly they haven’t gotten yet.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins should buying at the deadline but have limited resources

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The Pittsburgh Penguins should buyers at the trade deadline. Penguins GM Ron Hextall has said that he doesn’t expect to trade their first-round pick. The Penguins’ prospect cupboard isn’t full.

Seravalli believes that when Hextall said he didn’t want to trade his first-round pick, it may have been around the idea of using it to help gain some salary cap space, which wouldn’t make sense for them to do.

Whoever they would draft in the ’15 to 20′ likely isn’t helping them out for three to five years, which doesn’t really fit in the Sidney Crosby window.

They’ll be money-in, money-out at the deadline.

Their primary objective should be a second-line scoring winger, and the second objective a defenseman.

Potential trade targets include Timo Meier, Brock Boeser, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn.

Trade chips include draft picks, Kasperi Kapanen, Teddy Blueger, Joel Blomqvist and Owen Pickering.