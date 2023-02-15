NHL Rumors: The Devils and Sharks continue to talk Timo Meier, others remain interested

Four teams with significant interest in Timo Meier

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs have shown significant interest in San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier.

Curtis Pashelka: Timo Meier said that there haven’t been any contract talks about an extension with the Sharks.

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Timo Meier is owed a $10 million qualifying offer and with the San Jose Sharks and extension talks not going anywhere, teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils have shown interest.

Meier on the trade speculation.

“I’m just trying to keep it going and live in the day and play my best hockey,” he said. “That’s the standpoint I’m at right now. Whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it’s part of the business. You have to be able to handle those situations when you want to be a top player in this league, so you have to be up to the challenge.”

Meier admits he’s spoken with Erik Karlsson about handling the trade speculation.

“A little bit,” Meier said. “Just having conversations with teammates, they’ve been helping me whatever way they can. But again, I don’t like bringing it up with them. I try to deal with it myself, be a pro, and understand that I owe it to my teammates to go out there every day and give it my best.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that as of Tuesday, Timo Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux hadn’t been given permission by the San Jose Sharks to talk to any interested teams about a contract extension.

“The reason I say it depends is, for example, the New Jersey Devils, who absolutely would love to land Meier – there have been more talks in the last 48 hours between the Devils and the Sharks – they would want an extension to be part of this trade, they want to sign Meier as part of this.

The Carolina Hurricanes, another team that has had talks with the Sharks in the last couple of days, they’re a bit more open-minded I’m told, and they could make this trade without even talking to Lemieux or without even worrying about an extension at this point.

So two different approaches there between Carolina and New Jersey and of course you have the Toronto Maple Leafs who, by all accounts, remain interested in Meier as well.”