NHL Rumors: Craig MacTavish, Alex Ovechkin, and Potential Buffalo Sabres Targets

Craig MacTavish won’t be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Alberga: There had been some speculation that Craig MacTavish could be a possibility to join Craig Berube‘s staff in Toronto. A source said there is “no chance” of that happening.

Will Alex Ovechkin head to the KHL after his NHL days are over?

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has two years left on his contract and is 42 goals away from catching Wayne Gretzky and the all-time mark.

Vladimir Fedosov, a former assistant coach told AIF that Ovechkin has said that he would like to finish his hockey playing career with Dynamo Moscow of the KHL.

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have around $23.2 million in projected salary cap space for next season. They have some pending RFAs to re-sign including Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Henri Jokiharju and Peyton Krebs.

The Sabres do need to spend someone on their bottom-six depth at wing and at center.

A look at some pending UFAs who might interest the Sabres, and some potential trade targets.

Free agents – Teddy Blueger (Canucks), Jordan Martinook (Hurricanes), Yakov Trenin (Avalanche), William Carrier (Golden Knights), Sam Lafferty (Canucks), Ryan Lomberg (Panthers), Nick Cousins (Panthers), Dakota Joshua (Canucks), Tomas Tatar (Kraken), Brandon Duhaime (Avalanche), A.J. Greer (Flames), Tyler Motte (Lightning), Christian Fischer (Red Wings) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Capitals).

Trades

Boone Jenner – Blue Jackets – Two years left at $3.75 million. Has an eight-team no-trade.

Scott Laughton – Flyers – Could be the best option for the Sabres third-line center. Two years left at $3 million.

Erik Haula – Devils – Has two years left at $3.15 million and a full no-trade clause. Played under head coach Lindy Ruff before.

Brandon Tanev – Kraken – One year left at $3.25 million. A 10-team no-trade.

Nicolas Roy – Golden Knights – Three years left at $3 million.

Keegan Kolesar – Golden Knights – one year left at $1.14 million.

Radek Faksa – Stars – One year left at $3.25 million.

Lawson Crouse – Utah – 26-years-old with three years left at $4.3 million.

NHL Rumors: Would the Carolina Hurricanes Consider Buying Out Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Alex Iafallo – Jets – One year left at $4 million.

Other potential candidates include Mason Marchment (Stars), Sean Kuraly (Blue Jackets), Garnet Hathaway (Flyers), Nic Dowd (Capitals), and Mathieu Joseph (Senators)