NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay Lightning Still Want to Re-Sign Steven Stamkos

The Tampa Bay Lightning made headlines Tuesday as they re-acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Nashville Predators.

However, the major takeaway from the trade is that Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois spoke about having enough cap space to re-sign Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Diandra Loux of the Hockey News: “Julien BriseBois said negotiations with Stamkos are still going on. He said they still have enough cap space to re-sign Steven Stamkos after signing McDonagh. #GoBolts”

Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider: Julien BriseBois said today that even with the acquisition of Ryan McDonagh, they feel there is sufficient space to be able to get done what they need to accomplish this summer, including signing Steven Stamkos, which he said talks are ongoing #GoBolts

As far as talks between the Lightning and Stamkos Camp, BriseBois addressed that with the media.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois: “They’re ongoing,” BriseBois shared. “It would be unfair to characterize. I don’t think anything’s changed. Steven was upfront saying he wanted to stay. That’s his strong preference. I’ve mentioned that’s our strong preference as well. Now, we’re still working on how we make this happen for it to make sense for both sides.”

Nashville Predators Not Done Dealing

The Ryan McDonagh Trade was the first of many as the Nashville Predators continue to reshape their team and get younger.

Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean: “Barry Trotz says Ryan McDonagh asked at exit meetings for the team to consider trading him this summer. Trotz says the trade today was more about that request than clearing cap room.”

The Predators needed to clear cap space next season, and with $12 million in retained salaries and buyouts between Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Mattias Ekholm, and Kyle Turris, moving McDonagh made sense to GM Bary Trotz.

Preds GM Barry Trotz: “ probably some flexibility now,” Trotz said. “Just because of the retention and all the stuff that we have going on with what I did last summer, this probably gives us a little more flexibility to maybe be a little more active in some free agency that we probably weren’t considering ourselves to be in.”

The biggest question for the Predators moving forward is what do they do with goaltender Juuse Saros

Nick Kieser Executive Producer of 102.5 The Game: “Barry Trotz says he’s talked to Saros. He said it’s been good & he’s going to keep him in the loop with decisions & talk to his agent. If a deal is out there he’ll do what’s best for the team. Four to five years down the line it’s one or the other starting. @1025TheGame”