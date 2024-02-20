NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and Some Young Players, Prospects Who Could be Traded

Should the Dallas Stars add a defenseman or would it upset the chemistry?

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli notes that all the Dallas Stars’ current defense all kind of look the same and should target Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev.

Luke Gazdic does wonder how much they want to tweak their roster and chemistry.

“I never think it’s a bad thing to add another dimension to your roster, but a big part of it is how much you want to tweak this roster? How much does the chemistry in the room matter right now? I look at their lineup and I hear the phrase “they come at you in waves,” and that’s what Dallas does. They just come at you over and over.

I agree that they could add another element on their blue line, but I don’t know much I would want to tinker with that lineup.”

Some young players/prospects who could be traded at the deadline

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: A look at seven prospects/young players who could be dealt by the NHL trade deadline on March 8th.

Philip Broberg – LHD – Edmonton Oilers – Could still project as a top-four defenseman somewhere if he gets the opportunity.

Seamus Casey – RHD – New Jersey Devils – Could have trouble cracking the Devils roster given Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are on the same side. They could include him in a big package.

Scott Morrow (RHD) and Jackson Blake (RW) – Carolina Hurricanes – Both are in school (junior and sophomore) and the Hurricanes have no farm teams. Would the Hurricanes be worried about being able to sign them before they could become UFAs after their senior year?

Mavrik Bourque – C – Dallas Stars – Not sure if the Stars really want to trade him. If they were able to acquire a difference maker, they may consider moving him.

Spencer Knight – G – Florida Panthers – He’s having an average season in the AHL and is on an NHL deal (two years left at $4.5 million) that could give the Panthers some issues.

Kaapo Kakko – RW – New York Rangers – Has had his struggles but still has potential and could be used as the Rangers are looking to win.

Vasily Podkolzin – RW – Vancouver Canucks – Not a lot of room for him and a change of scenery could be good. Could eventually reach a middle-six role somewhere.