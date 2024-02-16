NHL Rumors: Rangers, Sharks, Bruins, Panthers, Devils, and Flames

The New York Rangers are among the teams interested in Scott Laughton

Anthony Di Marco: The New York Rangers are looking at center and are one of at least four teams showing some interest in Philadephia Flyers center Scott Laughton.

The San Jose Sharks are open for business

David Pagnotta: Excluding some of their young studs, the San Jose Sharks are open for business and will listen on anyone, including defenseman Mario Ferraro and forward Logan Couture.

Couture could be out long-term and may be more of an offseason move. He has a three-team trade list but could consider other options. In the past the Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators have shown some interest in Couture.

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers could be interested in Noah Hanifin

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are believed to be interested in Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin and they could have company with Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito possibly looking to add a defenseman.

Multiple sources have said that the Panthers could be looking to add a big name. They have four pending UFA defensemen, including three on the left side.

The New Jersey Devils aren’t giving up on Jacob Markstrom but looking at options

TSN: The New Jersey Devils haven’t given up on the idea of acquiring goaltender Jacob Markstrom according to Pierre LeBrun.

“Part of the reason talks broke down is because the Devils want the Flames to retain some of Markstrom’s salary on two-and-a-half years left. If Calgary does that, what’s the asset that goes the other way? There was some disagreement on all that.”

The Devils are also kicking tires on Juuse Saros, John Gibson and Jake Allen.

LeBrun says the Nashville Predators have put Saros’ name out there, but the cost is high.

“However, they’re not committed to trading him because they’re asking a lot for him. They want a good young NHL player as part of any package, and I’m told that no one has jumped up and made Nashville blink.”