NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars Free Agent Storylines, Including Joe Pavelski

Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas News: Assimakopoulos writes that the Dallas Stars season has ended, and the focus has shifted to the offseason and what the team will do with its pending free agents.

Joe Pavelski did not officially retire from the NHL on Stars locker room cleanout day, but the 18-year veteran sounded like this last season was his last one.

The attention then turns to free agents Matt Duchene and Chris Tanev. Tanev was acquired from the Calgary Flames at the NHL Trade Deadline. Tanev was a perfect fit on the backend, and the Stars want to re-sign him. But it will cost them even with the salary cap going up.

After Nashville bought him out of his contract, Matt Duchene was signed as a free agent. Duchene played well on the Stars third line, coming up with huge goals in the playoffs. He was playing on $3 million AAV. The question will be, does he take a similar contract to stay?

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Larkin writes all eyes will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs and what they do with Mitch Marner. Again, Marner has the right to say he does not want to leave as that comes with his no-movement clause.

But with William Nylander and Auston Matthews signing new deals and captain John Tavares remaining with the Leafs, Marner is the odd man out. If the Maple Leafs were to trade him, Larkin looks at six trade destinations.

Buffalo Sabres—The Sabres are primed and ready to take the next step. Adding a player like Marner could get them back in the playoffs, but would the Leafs want to trade him within the division, and what would the cost be for the Sabres?

Carolina Hurricanes – Carolina makes sense because he remains on a contending team, and this could be the type of player the Hurricanes need to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. However, the cost to acquire Marner and if they can sign him to an extension could be problematic.

Chicago Blackhawks—This makes sense because he could play with Connor Bedard, and the Blackhawks have the cap space to sign him to an extension. The issue would be that Chicago will not be a good team for a long time. Does Marner want to take a step backward?

Detroit Red Wings – This makes sense because of what GM Steve Yzerman is building in Detroit. The core of players fits Marner’s age and is another elite Wings player. But does Yzerman want to give up his prized prospects for Marner, and would he want to sign him long-term? Again, it is a divisional opponent for the Leafs.

Nashville Predators – This makes sense because the Leafs as documented on NHLRumors.com, could trade Marner for goaltender Juuse Saros. But do the Predators want to give up on Saros, and does Marner fit their plan?

Seattle Kraken – Seattle could make sense because they need goal-scoring. The best five-on-five team in goals in 2023 lost a lot of goals last year in free agency. They have the cap space to do it, but again, does Seattle have the prospects and players to make the trade work?

Utah Hockey Club —The new Utah Hockey Club has the money and could make a splash this free agency. They have the assets to make a deal work, which would be a dramatic scene shift.

Again, it all comes down to Marner and his willingness to leave Toronto.