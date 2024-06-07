NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Targeting a Number One Goalie

New Jersey Devils to Target a Number One Goalie

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, and when asked about what the New Jersey Devils will do this summer, LeBrun stated that Tom Fitzgerald‘s priority is a number one goalie.

Jay Onrait: “Former coach of the Leafs Sheldon Keefe is now with the New Jersey Devils. He’s got a four-year contract. What he doesn’t have is that elite starting goaltender that Tom Fitzgerald, the GM of the team, craves.

We know Fitzgerald went after Jake Markstrom of the Flames last season. Perhaps he circles back with Craig Conroy on that. We also know Linus Ullmark has a year left on his deal, Pierre. And we know that there’s a potential for him to be on the move. Do you think Pierre that Fitzgerald gets a deal done for a legitimate number one starting goaltender this offseason?”

Pierre LeBrun: “Yes, I think he’ll get it done finally. And listen, they got a good 1B in veteran Jake Allen, but now they’re trying to get the 1A, and those conversations with the Flames have taken up again. We know that those two teams almost had a deal done before the trade deadline earlier this season, before March 8, and fell apart but the Devils remain interested in Jacob Markstrom and, more importantly, I guess or as you know, as importantly, you know, Jacob Markstrom has a full no move, but it’s my understanding is he’s willing to go to New Jersey.

I will also say this, that there are other teams now that weren’t there on Markstrom before the trade deadline that have now entered the picture. The Flames are getting calls from multiple teams. Not just from the Devils so file that away, Jay. But the bottom line is, as far as I could tell, at this point in time, there’s still a difference of opinion on the return on what it should cost the Devils to get Jacob Markstrom out of Calgary and the Flames I think are willing to be patient in terms of having a team meet their price.

But you mentioned Ullmark, that’s another option for the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks are listening on John Gibson. That’s another preeminent starter that’s potentially available. So there are certainly options there for Jersey, but as Tom Fitzgerald, the GM, said to me yesterday, he also wants to add a bit of bite upfront but sandpaper, and he wants to add another defenseman to his group.

So he’s got a lot on a lot on his list here for the Devils who, who clearly have the intention of bouncing back and making the playoffs next year.”