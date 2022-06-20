NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and the Ottawa Senators

DeBoer heading to Dallas?

Elliotte Friedman: Looking like Peter DeBoer will be named as the Dallas Stars next head coach.

Pierre LeBrun: Not finalized but sides working to make the deal official.

John Shannon: A Stars source said that a “deal should get done.”

Bratt and the Devils talking but not significant talks

Ryan Novozinsky: The agent for Jesper Bratt called just over a week ago and said that they have had contract extension talks with the New Jersey Devils.

They have spoken multiple times with one in person and a few others over the phone.

Ryan Novozinsky: The Devils have said that “contract discussions are ongoing” but added that talks can take time.

Kevin Weekes: Bratt led the Devils in points last season but there haven’t been significant contract talks yet.

There are several teams that would be interested in trading for the 23-year-old RFA forward.

Ryan Novozinsky: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts Podcast on Bratt trade rumors.

“When people say there’s teams that want to trade for him, I believe it… I believe there’s 31 teams that want to trade for him”

What the Senators should be looking at doing this offseason

Shawn Simpson: What Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion should be looking to do this offseason.

Trade Connor Brown

Sign Artem Zub

Sign Josh Norris

Acquire top 6 forward

Aquire forward to replace Brown

Find top 4 right D

Move Nikita Zaitsev

Move Colin White

Buyout Michael Del Zotto

Hire Asst. GM

Add to hockey ops

Run the draft

Shawn Simpson: “If the Sens can’t or won’t extend Brown, the obvious is a trade. That can happen this summer or at the deadline. Right now he’s a key part of the team, and the team is under pressure to win games. He would easily bring back a 1st at the deadline, and then you slide Greig in.”