NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Anaheim Ducks

Dallas Stars GM hopes he can extend Chris Tanev

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said they were looking to add one defenseman at the deadline, and with Chris Tanev being right-handed, he was the perfect kit for them.

“We’ve got some high-end puck movers and Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Lundqvist. Now, we could add a little bit of kind of the size and the defence awareness, much like Esa Lindell brings, so it was a right fit for us.”

The Stars are deep upfront, with eight players in their top nine with 40 or more points.

Nill on if he’d like to bring Tanev back next season.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Carolina Hurricanes

“Yeah, that’s what I’m hoping. Whenever you make a move for somebody you like, and you’ve done your research on, and I’ve seen Chris Tanev play a lot, heard all the stories about him, and now we get to live it and stuff. And he has everything we’ve heard, living up to the billing, so we think he’s a great fit for us. Let’s get the games going, let’s get the playoffs going. And but he’s definitely a guy that if we can make it work, we’d love to bring him back here.”

Quick hits on the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Anaheim Ducks

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Ottawa Senators laid the groundwork for some future moves and would expect the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings to circle back to Jakob Chychrun in the offseason.

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake had trade talks at the deadline involving forwards Tyler Toffoli and Reilly Smith, and goaltender Linus Ullmark. Believe that the Kings made a substantial offer to the Boston Bruins for Ullmark. They could revisit those talks in the offseason. The Kings have also tried to acquire Nashville Predators Juuse Saros before and they’ll be calling again this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to retool on the fly and there’s talk of a Sidney Crosby extension.

NHL Rumors: The Direction of Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

When Trevor Zegras returns from his broken ankle, the Anaheim Ducks will play him on the wing as they’ll go with Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish at center. Trade talk involving Zegras will likely happen in the offseason.