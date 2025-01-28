NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars Poised To Make An Impact Move at the Deadline

The Dallas Stars Could Make a Splash To Fill Needs at the Deadline

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate Segment with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked what team he could see making an impact move this trade deadline. Pagnotta stated he thinks the Dallas Stars are poised to make a move.

Gord Stellick: “So just not so much next week, but just in general. I mean this is the trade of two teams that should be in the playoffs. Are in the playoffs right now, man, I really wonder, as this East gets muddled for that final spot, like, really 10 teams vying for three spots, basically.

Like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh kind of said, ‘Oh no, we’re still going to be sellers.’ I think Montreal is also trying to not get fans excited about trade deadline acquisitions.

But I wonder about a team or two that you really think could make some kind of bold move. I mean because the difference of two or three points could be the difference of being in the playoffs or not.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, certainly. I mean Gordo, I’m looking at Dallas to a certain extent. I mean, obviously, I think we can agree they’ll be a playoff-bound team. But positioning-wise, they certainly want to make some type of impact acquisition. And because of the unfortunate injury to Tyler Seguin, having surgery again, and them being in a position to utilize his cap space, $9.85 million that they can now exceed the cap by. They’ve got a little space now so they can exceed it there.

I keep looking at Dallas and seeing what Jim Nill is, is trying to do here. And I think he would like to make an impact add, both up front and on the blue line, and got an owner that wants to spend the dollars as well.

So for me, I’m definitely keeping tabs on Dallas. Very curious to see what they’re going to do and just how big of a swing they’re going to take in all of these next just under, where are we at here, just under six weeks to go here before the trade deadline. So Dallas is certainly a team that I think it’s going to be really active, and I’m curious to see what they end up pulling off.”

