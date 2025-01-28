NHL Rumors: Two Destinations for Mitch Marner and a Likely Anaheim Ducks Signing

Two potential trade destinations for Mitch Marner if the Toronto Maple Leafs look at moving him

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: So the Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen because they couldn’t agree to a contract extension. What if the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner can’t come to terms on a deal soon? What could the Leafs get for Marner? He does have a full no-movement clause.

A one-for-one deal with the Vancouver Canucks for Elias Pettersson. The Canucks can use that $11.6 million savings for seven years, plus a little more, and extend Marner. The Leafs get the cost certainty with the center.

The Utah Hockey Club would have the cap space to extend Marner, and the Leafs could get three years at $7.15 million for the services of Clayton Keller. He’s not on Marner’s level, but the extra cap space could be spent elsewhere.

The Rantanen – Marner situation isn’t really the same though. With the rising cap, and if the Maple Leafs can get Marner to agree to a take a bit of deal in the $12+ range, maybe close to $13 million, there should still be room for the Leafs to improve their roster.

The Anaheim Ducks are close to signing a former draft pick

Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks are close to signing KHL center Artyom Galimov according to Elliotte Friedman last week.

Kyle Bukauskas: “So speaking of doing something, though, you’re hearing Anaheim could be on the verge of signing somebody.”

Friedman: “Yeah. So I always make lists of who needs to be signed or who hasn’t signed, or who are the guys who are kind of on my radar. And someone sent me a note. They said it’s not the biggest name, but here’s a guy who couldn’t be on your radar because he knows I like to try to be on top of everything, even though I generally fail.

In 2020, the Ducks selected a Russian player in the fifth-round of the draft named Artyom Galimov. And he’s 25 now, and he’s the center who plays for Ak Bars Kazan, and he’s got 21 goals already this year.

He was an interesting guy in the sense that when he got drafted, I don’t think anyone really expected him to be a player for a while. He signed a long term deal to stay in Russia after the Ducks drafted him. He had a time where I think he was healthy scratched in the playoffs someone told me.

But he’s having a really good year. And you know what? He clearly hasn’t left the Ducks radar, and ultimately, he’s decided it’s time to give it a shot. So, his name is Artyom Galimov and I’ve heard he’s going to be signing with the Ducks pretty soon.”

