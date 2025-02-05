NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars Still Not Done Making Trades

Look for the Dallas Stars to Make Another Trade

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick. Pagnotta was asked about the Dallas Stars and if they were done making trades, even with the acquisitions of Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci over the weekend.

Scott Laughlin: “I guess we’re not surprised at all, Dave, that Jim Nill jumped into the pool right, going out and getting (Mikael) Granlund and Cody Ceci as the depth defensemen on the back end as well. And Granlund, was pretty good for that Sharks team. I mean, he’s not playing for a good team, but he’s been pretty good the last couple of seasons as well.

And I just wonder what you think of where Dallas is at. We know Tyler Seguin, the LTIR and the whole bit with the hip surgery and such, and trying to make it back at some point, maybe for the playoffs. We’ll have to wait and see. But beyond that, though, I guess not surprising at all that Jim Nill’s been pretty proactive.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, not at all. No, definitely. And he had made it known around the league that he was fishing. He’s looking with that $9.85 million in additional cap space. They can exceed the cap by because of Seguin’s number on LTIR. They took full advantage of it by adding in Granlund’s $5 million cap and Ceci as well. Granlund was a guy that they talked about and they’ve had their eye on him for a couple of months. This goes back to November, when they started discussions with San Jose, and said, Hey, if you get to a point where you want to move this guy, give us a call. We’re interested.

Things escalated last week. Got kind of done and agreed upon on Friday, and they sent all the stuff out on Saturday morning. But he was a guy that they had pinpointed, and like you said, he was having a great season, or had a great season, I should say, in San Jose. He’s versatile, can play center, but can also get slotted on the wing, and he’s somebody that they pinpointed and went after.

Now we’ll see where things are with (Miro) Heiskanen, and if he’s out for the regular season (he had knee surgery and is out month-to-month). This gives them, even more to play with, to replace, and their owner is given the green light to spend. So depending on Heiskanen and they still have about $2-$3 million in space, they might not be done here, even if Heiskanen comes back during the regular season.”

