NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

No timeline on a Krejci decision

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci.

“David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.”

There had been some reports that the sides had a deal place.

Quiet on the Eichel front as teams pull out of talks

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The Vegas Golden Knights appear to be out of the Jack Eichel trade talks according to GM Kelly McCrimmon.

“We’re not likely to be involved in any other discussions. We used our money that we had available to us. We’ve addressed the needs that we identified going into this time frame. We’re anxious to get ready for training camp as we move into the next season.”

The Golden Knights acquired center Evgenii Dadonov from Ottawa. Dadonov struggle last season while being away from his family.

The Golden Knights are $1.8 million over the salary cap with RFA Nolan Patrick to still sign. Teams are allowed to be 10 percent over the cap during the offseason.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Sources say the Minnesota Wild are out of the Jack Eichel trade talks as they are tired of the asking price that the Buffalo Sabres want.

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: Jack Eichel trade talks with the New York Rangers and basically everyone else has virtually stalled. The Minnesota Wild are out, and the Los Angeles Kings may not have the room for his $10 million cap hit. The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights can’t afford him either.

If the Rangers were able to acquire Eichel, they may not be able to re-sign Mika Zibanejad.