NHL Rumors: Derek Lalonde, Edmonton Oilers, And Arbitrations

Derek Lalonde Carries Extra Pressure

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey NOW: After what happened last season, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to take that next step this 2024-25 campaign. This is the third year of the tenure of Derek Lalonde. He expects there to be heat.

The defensive side of things must improve. Detroit missed the playoffs by one point as the Washington Capitals made the playoffs instead.

Steve Yzerman laid down the law.

“It’s incumbent upon our coaching staff to instill or improve, continue to work on, whether it’s a different system or getting better in how we play and improving our players in the system.”

Keep in mind, 11 coaches were fired last season. Be cruel or be cast out. In this case, get them to play defense, or get canned.

Other players will need to step up including Alex DeBrincat, Simon Edvinsson, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Goal scoring will help but Edvinsson may help more. His defensive progress at 21 gives Detroit hope he stay in the Top Four.

Do not forget the goaltending. Detroit has four goaltenders who could start but could also flop. Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon, Ville Husso, and Jack Campbell will be in some competition. Someone must step up when it counts.

No Offer Sheets For Holloway And Broberg

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Do not expect offer sheets for RFA’s like Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

Both players improved and thrived as the season and postseason went on for the Edmonton Oilers. Most, if not all, in Edmonton, believe they are a bigger part of the team’s future.

Furthermore, why would they leave a Stanley Cup contender?

Kind of like with Joe Veleno in Detroit, these Edmonton players will see raises in their future and pretty lucrative ones at that.

A New Approach With Arbitrations

David Alter of The Hockey News: As for other arbitration cases if one is wondering, do not expect more than a couple to go to term. Plus, no one will hear anything until a case is settled one way or the other. It is akin to cooling down the temperature or decreasing tension.

One wonders if arbitrations will become like traffic court. Less tears? Maybe so.