NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and Eastern Conference Questions

The St. Louis Blues have too many left-handed defensemen

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues have six left-handed defensemen fighting for four roster spots – Nick Leddy, Torey Krug, Ryan Suter, Scott Perunovich, Tyler Tucker and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Blue GM Doug Armstrong has noted several times that a trade is a possibility. Krug’s name comes up in speculation after as they tried to move him last offseason but he blocked a trade to the Flyers. Krug has a no-move clause for one more year and a source who is close to him said he’s not willing to waive it. His NMC becomes a 15-team no-trade after next season. (the article was written before yesterday’s news that Krug has pre-arthritic changes to the left ankle an will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Surgery would end his season)

Putting him on waivers to see if anyone would claim him, like the New York Rangers did with Barclay Goodrow, but there is no guarantee someone would claim him.

The Blues could hope that Tucker and/or Joseph get through waivers.

Some offseason questions for some Eastern Conference teams

Sportsnet: Remaining questions for some Eastern Conference teams.

Boston Bruins – When will the Bruins get RFA Jeremy Swayman signed?

Carolina Hurricanes – Will they trade forward Martin Necas? Since the Hurricanes couldn’t re-sign Jake Guentzel, they can’t rule out keeping Necas and signing the RFA.

Florida Panthers – Will the Florida Panthers extend anyone this offseason? Forwards Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, and defenseman Aaron Ekblad are entering the final year of their contracts.

Montreal Canadiens – Can they trade for a top-six forward? The Canadiens could target a younger player who may have some untapped potential. They looked at UFA veterans Patrick Kane and Jonathan Marchessault. They have some young assets on the blue line that they could dangle.

New York Islanders – Can they sign defenseman Noah Dobson to a contract extension?

New York Rangers – Will the Rangers be able to trade Jacob Trouba? He has a 15-team no-trade list and doesn’t want to uproot his family. Two years left at $8 million.

Ottawa Senators – Will the Sens hold contract extension talks with Linus Ullmark?

Philadelphia Flyers – Will they trade Morgan Frost? The 25-year-old could use a change of scenery.