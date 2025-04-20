NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Calgary Flames

A mutual interest between the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane for another season

Dave Hogg of NHL.com: Patrick Kane will 37 years old just over a month into next season. He’s signed a couple of one-year deals with the Detroit Red Wings the past two years – one-year deals with bonuses. They’ve worked out well for him, and he hopes to sign another one with the Red Wings.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I think it is a great place for me,” Kane said Saturday. “This organization has been great for me, and I think there’s some mutual interest in doing it again next season.”

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule

The Calgary Flames need to find some offseason for next season, including a young, right-handed center

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames know they need to improve their offense for next season, with GM Craig Conroy saying they’ll look for ways with their pro scouting meetings coming up.

“We know we can’t build a team through free agency, but are there fits and needs that we can improve on in free agency? We’re going to look at all that.

“We’re going to try to get more young guys in the mix, too. As much as the veterans have done a great job, the young guys have, as well. So you can’t throw 20 young guys in there at the same time, but if we can sprinkle in more young guys next season, we’ve got guys really pushing at the American League level. Unfortunately for them, we just haven’t been able to get them in up here because it’s such a tough race down the stretch, and luckily we’ve been mostly healthy.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Five Potential Offer Sheets

Finding a right-handed center who is in his early 20’s is their top need. They showed some interest in Dylan Cozens before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators. Conroy said they’ve been looking but those aren’t easy to find.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.