NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Five Potential Offer Sheets

The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser remain far apart

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Insider: A source said that the last time the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser’s camp spoke, the sides were far apart on a deal. Agent Ben Hankinson (Octagon Sports) was at the Canucks – Avalanche game on April 10th.

The Canucks didn’t have a good season, the trading of J.T. Miller, and with some questions of the direction of the team, Boeser hasn’t been pressing about an extension.

It appears that the Canucks are also looking to go a different direction and will look for some top-six help elsewhere.

Octagon Sports also represents pending UFA defenseman Derek Forbort. Boeser’s name will likely come up again.

Five players who could get an offer sheet

Adam Gretz of the Bleacher Report: The Toronto Maple Leafs will match any Matthew Knies offer sheet. Same with the Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish.

There are still potential pending UFAs that might generate some offer sheet interest.

Will Cuylle and K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers – The Rangers will have about $9.6 million in projected salary cap space for next season. They have to fix their roster somehow. They’ll try to move out Chris Kreider‘s salary.

Joel Hofer – St. Louis Blues – With the history of offer sheet revenge, would the Edmonton Oilers, who could use a goaltender, go after Hofer?

Mackie Samoskevich – Florida Panthers – The Panthers have pending UFAs in Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. May need to overpay in the short term, but he’s a good young player.

Mavrik Bourque – Dallas Stars – Have a league-low $4.5 million in projected cap space and six roster posts to fill. They’d likely match it, but it could be tricky for them.

