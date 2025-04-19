NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Five Potential Offer Sheets

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser remain far apart, and five restricted free agents who could get an offer sheet.
Dec 10, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer (30) reacts as Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) and forward Jake DeBrusk (74) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Brock Boeser (6) celebrate Pettersson’s goal during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser remain far apart

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Insider: A source said that the last time the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser’s camp spoke, the sides were far apart on a deal. Agent Ben Hankinson (Octagon Sports) was at the Canucks – Avalanche game on April 10th.

The Canucks didn’t have a good season, the trading of J.T. Miller, and with some questions of the direction of the team, Boeser hasn’t been pressing about an extension.

It appears that the Canucks are also looking to go a different direction and will look for some top-six help elsewhere.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule

Octagon Sports also represents pending UFA defenseman Derek Forbort. Boeser’s name will likely come up again.

Five players who could get an offer sheet

Adam Gretz of the Bleacher Report: The Toronto Maple Leafs will match any Matthew Knies offer sheet. Same with the Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish.

There are still potential pending UFAs that might generate some offer sheet interest.

Will Cuylle and K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers – The Rangers will have about $9.6 million in projected salary cap space for next season. They have to fix their roster somehow. They’ll try to move out Chris Kreider‘s salary.

Joel Hofer – St. Louis Blues – With the history of offer sheet revenge, would the Edmonton Oilers, who could use a goaltender, go after Hofer?

Mackie Samoskevich – Florida Panthers – The Panthers have pending UFAs in Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. May need to overpay in the short term, but he’s a good young player.

Mavrik Bourque – Dallas Stars – Have a league-low $4.5 million in projected cap space and six roster posts to fill. They’d likely match it, but it could be tricky for them.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency