NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Montreal Canadiens

Robby Fabbri hopes he can stay in Detroit

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News: Robby Fabbri is thankful for the opportunity the Detroit Red Wings gave him. The pending restricted free agent responded with 15 goals and 17 assists in 61 games.

Contract talks between the sides haven’t begun but he hopes something can be worked out.

“That’s something out of my control right now,” said Fabbri of negotiations, which have yet to take place during this strange season. “Everything has been great since the first day I came to Detroit. It’s a great organization, great group of guys, a great opportunity here, so it’s definitely a place I want to be and play for as long as I can. “I was able to rejuvenate my career and they gave me a chance. I couldn’t be happier.”

Will Max Domi be able to play? Would the Canadiens be interested in Torey Krug and/or Taylor Hall?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on if Max Domi would play due to having Type 1 diabetes.

“So if the doctors decide it’s not safe for Max Domi, for whatever reason, Max Domi won’t participate in the playoffs. I would never put the Montreal Canadiens above the health of our players. Never, never, never.”

The Montreal Canadiens still have an interest in adding a left-handed defenseman and they will likely go hard after Boston Bruins pending UFA Torey Krug is he goes to the open market. That being said, it is hard to see Krug wanting to play for the Canadiens after spending almost 10 years with the rival Bruins.

The Canadiens might have some interest in Arizona Coyotes pending UFA winger Taylor Hall. Hall is the type of offensive player the Canadiens desperately covet. The Canadiens are in a good spot with the salary cap next season to make a move like this. Would Hall be interested in the Canadiens though?