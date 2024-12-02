NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Rangers

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The Detroit Red Wings are not having the season they envisioned and GM Steve Yzerman may look to make a move behind the bench.

A source said that Joel Quenneville could be the top candidate to replace Derek Lalonde if they decide to make a move.

As the losses mount in New York, the Rangers are another team that could look at making a coaching change in order to spark their team.

“Laviolette doesn’t have long there,” a trusted NHL source told RG. “I’m hearing Quenneville could be the guy there if that’s the route goes.”

Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko‘s name came up in a TSN report. He’s a pending RFA at $2.4 million but a move would have made more sense in the offseason than now.

A league source said the Rangers inquired about Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Before the 2021-22 trade deadline the Rangers tried to acquire him but wouldn’t include defenseman Braden Schneider. He’s currently on a leave of absence and is signed at $8 million through 2030. A trade seems like a long shot. It make take the Rangers moving someone like Mika Zibanejad (full no-move) as he’s similar money and term.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette demands more from his players than his predecessor Gerald Gallant. Laviolette’s teams have a history of regressing in his second season behind the bench. Rangers GM Chris Drury wanted to hire current Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan back in 2021. If Sullivan becomes available after the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rangers looked at bringing him in.