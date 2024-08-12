NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Will the Detroit Red Wings carry three goaltenders again?

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: The Detroit Red Wings carried three goaltenders last season, and will enter this year with three again – Ville Husso, Alex Lyon and James Reimer. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

“We’ll see how Ville’s health is in training camp. We expect him to be 100 percent and ready to go, and then we’ll do what we did last year. We’ll play it by ear. We’ll figure it out as we go along.”

Did the Pittsburgh Penguins Do Enough This Offseason?

Money is not an issue and a Sidney Crosby extension will get done eventually

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Sidney Crosby turned 37 years old last week and it wasn’t a target date to have a contract extension done. Multiple sources have said that both Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins expect a deal to get done eventually.

Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson and GM Kyle Dubas have most of the details on an extension worked out and there are “no issues at all” according to a league source.

Crosby will carry an $8.7 million cap hit this season but $3 million in salary. A team source said that money is “not an issue.” Since his deal will be a 35+ deal, it’s a little trickier.

Evgeny Malkin said he’s not thinking of retiring early and did Kris Letang want to go to Montreal?

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: The 38-year-old Evgeny Malkin has two years left on his contract at $6.1 million and hasn’t thought about retiring a year early. Malkin said the report was “not true.”

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Live: Mark Madden on his “Madden Monday” podcast on Evgeny Malkin.

“I’ve been told (Malkin) won’t be back after this year — that he’ll go to Russia and forgo the last year of his deal,” Madden said. “How does that impact Sid? Does Sid know? I bet he does. And I heard there were discussions about trying to get Letang to Montreal at Letang’s request, but nothing came of that. So I don’t know where this is headed.”