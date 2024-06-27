NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and the San Jose Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings talking to their UFA Dman

Pierre LeBrun: The Detroit Red Wings are still talking with pending UFA defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

The Dallas Stars still working on Chris Tanev

Pierre LeBrun: The Dallas Stars are still trying to make it work with pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev.

If Tanev goes to free agency on Monday, there will be a huge market for him. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of those teams.

John Gibson speculation picking up

David Pagnotta: Trade talks involving Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson have picked up this week. Wonder if the Detroit Red Wings are one of the teams showing interest.

If the San Jose Sharks want to flex their cap space, some options

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks have tons of salary cap space to use to their advantage this offseason. They are looking for leadership, a top-nine forward, and a top-four defenseman.

A look at 12 potential targets and their remaining contract details.

Cam Atkinson – Flyers – One year left at $5.875 million and a 10-team no-trade clause.

Patrik Laine – Blue Jackets – two years left at $8.7 million and a 10-team no-trade clause.

Andrew Mangiapane – Calgary Flames – one year left at $5.8 million and an 8-team no-trade clause.

Ilya Mikheyev – Vancouver Canucks – two years left at $4.75 million and a 12-team no-trade clause.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – two years left at $5 million and a 16-team no-trade clause.

Brandon Saad – St. Louis Blues – two years left at $4.5 million and a full no-trade clause.

Reilly Smith – Pittsburgh Penguins – one year left at $5 million and an 8-team no-trade clause.

Justin Faulk – St. Louis Blues – three years left at $6.5 million and a full no-trade clause.

Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues – three years left at $6.5 million and a full no-trade clause.

Nick Leddy – St. Loius Blues – two years left at $4 million and a full no-trade clause.

Dmitry Orlov – Carolina Hurricanes – one year left at $7.75 million and no trade protection.

Jacob Trouba – New York Islanders – two years left at $8 million and a 15-team no-trade clause.