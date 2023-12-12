NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and the St. Louis Blues

The Detroit Red Wings have discussed Jonatan Berggren

David Pagnotta: A source is saying the Detroit Red Wings have been talking trade with teams about forward Jonatan Berggren.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show yesterday on the Red Wings and Berggren.

“And secondly, you know, Berggren got called up who was, the Red Wings just made three callups, (Zach) Aston Rees, Berggren, Austin Czarnik. A couple people told me to keep an eye out on Berggren, like, there might be something going on around them like a move or something like that. So, just something to watch.”

The Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens have talked

The Fourth Period: Two sources said on Sunday that the Red Wings and Canadiens have held some recent trade talks. Not known if the sides discussed Berggren.

Last season Berggren recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 games for the Wings. The 23-year-old is in the last year of his contract with a $925,000 cap hit.

The St. Louis Blues are looking to move on from Jakub Vrana

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues informed Jakub Vrana and his agent Monday morning that Vrana would be placed on waivers. That didn’t happen though.

Vrana’s agent J.P. Barry yesterday morning.

“(Vrana) was informed this morning (that he was being placed on waivers) and I guess they changed their minds. They must have got phone calls between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Eastern time). I’m sure they just got into some (trade) discussions.”

The Blues are looking to move on from Vrana, and exploring trades. He’s been a healthy scratch in eight of their 27 games, recording only two goals and four assists in the 19 games he’s played.

The Detroit Red Wings are retaining $2.625 million of his $5.25 million cap hit. He has another year left on his contract.

“They always have the option to delay it a day if they have to,” Barry said. “We’ve just got to cross our fingers here and hope it’s a good team that wants to give him a chance. But for now, he’ll just sit tightly.”

