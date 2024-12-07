NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and the Caroline Hurricanes

Where the Detroit Red Wings really interested in Jacob Trouba?

Max Bultman: Jacob Trouba when asked if he’s ever considered playing for the Detroit Red Wings (he’s from Michigan): “Obviously I’ve thought about that. I think somebody should maybe verify with the Red Wings if they were interested. Has anybody taken that route?”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils could be looking for some added depth upfront, maybe fourth-line center or a top-nine forward that would then bump someone down the the in the lineup according to GM Tom Fitzgerald.

“You can’t have enough depth,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve been in touch with teams. … I’m looking for utility players, I guess — guys who can skate. I like size and versatility and guys who can play in the middle and on the wing. Just to add depth to the organization.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Florida Panthers have already had internal talks about their blue line and they’ll likely look to make an upgrade there. They lost Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson last offseason. The Panthers don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes have been monitoring the goalie market. Frederik Andersen‘s knee is cause for concern for the rest of this season. He’s a pending UFA, and depending on this game and status around the trade deadline, the Hurricanes may see if there is an opportunity to acquire someone who is an upgrade over Andersen.

