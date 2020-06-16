NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and the San Jose Sharks

The Red Wings could have the cap space to go after a home state defenseman

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: The Detroit Red Wings didn’t have good enough assets at the trade deadline to get them an extra first-round pick, but they were able to land a couple of seconds.

$11 million comes off the books with pending UFAs Jonathan Ericsson and Trevor Daley and goalie Jimmy Howard. They have around $35 million in cap space if the next season’s cap stays flat with 11 players under contract. Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri are RFAs and there will be plenty of space after they are re-signed.

Could Michigan native Torey Krug be interested in playing in his home state?

Senators could add some free agent vets to flip at the deadline

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: The Ottawa Senators young players in both the NHL and AHL continued to develop. The Sens continued to load up on draft picks at the trade deadline, and now three first-rounders.

The Sens only have nine players under contract for next season at around $40 million. RFAs needing new deals include Anthony Duclair, Connor Brown and Chris Tierney. They won’t be going after any major free agents.

Once the offseason is underway, they’ll start talking contract extension with Brady Tkachuk.

The Senators could look to sign a couple of veterans in free agency and flip them for draft picks or prospects at the trade deadline.

The Sharks won’t have a lot of cap space … Do they consider buying out Jones?

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: The San Jose Sharks first-round pick belongs to the Senators. They were able to land one at the deadline by sending Barclay Goodrow to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Sharks have seven picks in total.

They’ll have about $15 million in cap space heading into next season. They owe Kevin Labanc a new deal after he took a friendly $1 million, one-year deal last offseason.

Will they re-sign Joe Thornton? If they do re-sign Thornton, there won’t be much available space to go after one of the better free agents.

Backup goaltender Aaron Dell is a UFA.

Do they consider buying out Martin Jones?