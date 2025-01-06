NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and Jonathan Toews

The Detroit Red Wings have some interest in Dylan Cozens

After the Whistle: (Andrew Peters & Craig Rivet) Have heard that the Detroit Red Wings are interested in Buffalo Sabres Dylan Cozens. No idea what the potential return could be.

The Washington Capitals should make a Jakob Chychrun extension a priority

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakub Chychrun is on pace for 60 points and has really worked out since coming over from the Ottawa Senators. Last month Chychrun said the sees himself re-signing with the Capitals.

It’s clear the Capitals should make signing Chychrun to a contract extension a priority. It’s not going to be cheap contract for the Capitals to do, but they do have some flexibility going forward.

Does Jonathan Toews attempt to comeback his season or does he wait until next year?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Jonathan Toews and his comeback. Does he try to return this season or does he wait until next season?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Mclean: “And very happy news, although by no means a done deal. Jonathan Toews, what’s going on there?

Friedman: “Yeah. So it’s really great article in GQ. I would tell everybody to read it. It’s really fascinating, really interesting.

And the thing about Toews is, I think the bigger question that he’s going to go through now that he’s returning to training and skating, is, does it make more sense for him to play this year or wait until the summer, train hard, get into the best possible condition he can get into and pick a team in the offseason when everybody has space and everybody has cap room?

So I think that’s the biggest question before we figure out who he’s going to play for, is when does he think it’s better for him to return.”

