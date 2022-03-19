NHL Rumors: Devils, Fleury, Kraken, Kings, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Coyotes

Devils not into Dvorak and looking for goaltending

Jimmy Murphy: Confirming that the New Jersey Devils are not interested in Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak.

Jim Biringer: Frank Seravalli said on the Daily Faceoff Show that the New Jersey Devils are looking for goaltending.

The Devils appear to have fallen out of live with Mackenzie Blackwood as they are unsure if he can refind his game.

Forward Pavel Zacha could be moved by the deadline.

Quick hits Fleury, Kraken, Kings, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Coyotes and many who could be moved

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Believe there is a good chance that Marc-Andre Fleury remains in Chicago. Doesn’t seem like there is a fit/interest in Edmonton, Vegas and Colorado. Toronto may not be an easy sell and they may not be that desperate yet.

Teams looking for a defenseman include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Don’t think the Seattle Kraken believe they can get a first-round pick for Mark Giordano even if they retain salary.

The Bruins and the Kings seem to be the most interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Bruins and Coyotes have had serious talks. The Coyotes really like Fabian Lysell and the Bruins may not like that idea. The Hurricanes kicked tires on Chychrun.

Teams like the Maple Leafs and Bruins are waiting to see if the Ducks ask for Hampus Lindholm drops.

The next tier of defensemen includes Justin Braun, Calvin de Haan, Robert Hagg, Nick Leddy and Colin Miller.

The Kings are on the road against the injured Golden Knights

+110 on the moneyline with Betway

Anaheim Ducks Rickard Rakell will likely be moved.

The Coyotes are believed to be looking for a third-round pick for Phil Kessel. The Rangers have done some research on him.

Players who have been in the rumor mill at some point but don’t expect to get traded include J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Pavel Zacha, Filip Forsberg, Patrik Laine, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexandar Georgiev.

Players who are under the radar that could be moved and possibly make an impact include Anton Forsberg, Robert Hagg, and Nick Paul.

Teams that could be active include the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

The Carolina Hurricanes will likely be quiet.

The Seattle Kraken could move Colin Blackwell, Carson Soucy or Haydn Fleury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if none were moved.