NHL Rumors: Looking At The Top Six RFAs This Summer

Luke Fox of Sportsnet List His Top 12 RFAs heading Into the Summer of 2023: Fox writes with the NHL Trade Deadline now over, it is time to look ahead to July 1, 2023. Even with Mathew Barzal, Roope Hintz, Dylan Cozens, Matt Boldy, Dan Vladar and Stuart Skinner amongst the names signing extensions before their expiration dates, there are plenty of intriguing names out there once July 1st hits.

Situations in New Jersey, New York, and Anaheim are the most intriguing ones as the teams decide to extend the player. Does the player get an offer sheeted, or do they move via trade to another team?

