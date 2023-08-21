NHL Rumors: Devon Toews, Nashville Predators, and Anthony Mantha

Comparables for a Devon Toews extension

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is entering the final year of his contract. Toews is 29 years old and the Avs are usually leery of giving out long-term contracts for 30+ players.

The cap will be going up next offseason, but the Avs also have to keep in mind that in 2025, Alexandar Georgiev, Mikko Rantanen and Bowen Byram will be free agents.

Models have Toews ranging from $8.051 million to $10.3 million. In Colorado, he wouldn’t get more than Cale Makar‘s $9 million.

Comparables could range between MacKenzie Weegar (eight years at $6.25 million), Dougie Hamilton (seven years at $9 million), Seth Jones (eight years at $9.25 million), Charlie McAvoy (eight years at $9.5 million), Hampus Lindholm (eight years at $6.5 million) and Morgan Rielly (eight years at $7.5 million).

The Nashville Predators are likely done but…

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: (mailbag) The Nashville Predators likely are finished adding for the offseason but if they are looking to add another forward, they should take a look at 24-year-olds Max Comtois and Jay O’Brien.

The Predators have about $7.9 million in cap space but using that in trade may not make sense right now. They’ve been linked to William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals) and Brett Pesce (Hurricanes). Of the three, Kuznetsov may be the most likely as they’re still high on him and they did try to trade for him earlier this offseason.

Predicting the outcome of their nine 2024 UFAs:

Traded: Tyson Barrie

Re-signed: Alexandre Carrier, Tommy Novak, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin

Free agency: Denis Gurianov, Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen and Cole Smith.

Anthony Mantha blocking out trade rumors

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha knows his name is out there in the rumor mill but is blocking it out as he prepares for the upcoming season. He does know that he could be playing elsewhere this season.

“I block everything out, I’m able to ignore what’s being said… I’ve had more of a mentality that it’s a business ,” Mantha said, also acknowledging, “We’re definitely going to move and play somewhere else, so I’m trying to stay focused.”