NHL Rumors: Dougie Hamilton and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Hamilton situation may not play out until closer to the start of free agency

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines said that Carolina Hurricanes pending free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton is getting plenty of interest.

“It sounds like there’s been a lot of conversations between Hamilton’s agent, J.P. Barry, and teams around the league. You get the feeling here that this isn’t necessarily gonna resolve itself quickly. “He has the ability to agree to terms with a team that could work out a sign and trade with Carolina. The business of the league is slowly getting up and going again. I don’t think we’ll see something here for a few weeks, much closer to that free agency date on July 28.”

Coyotes will explore an Ekman-Larsson trade again this offseason

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Arizona Coyotes will once again try to trade defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but they will try to handle it differently this offseason.

“The two sides are going to try again, but this time around they’re going to approach it differently. What Ekman-Larsson has told the Coyotes and what the Coyotes have agreed to do is they’re going to go out there, check the market and they’re going to bring a deal to him and then he can decide if he’s comfortable with that team.”

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: The Coyotes will be exploring the trade market for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson again this offseason according to sources. OEL appears to be more open this offseason.

Ekman-Larsson carries a $8.5 million salary cap hit for six

more seasons and has $10.5 million salary for the next three years. His play has declined over the past couple of seasons.

Ownership told GM Bill Armstrong last offseason that they’d like to see Ekman-Larsson traded. OEL has a no-movement clause and only listed the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins as teams he’d accept a trade to last October.

The Coyotes will talk to teams, then present them to Ekman-Larsson to see if it would work for him. He hasn’t given the Coyotes a list of teams.

Would the Edmonton Oilers be interested in Dave Tippett-OEL reunion?

The Coyotes could take salary back but with the less term. Retaining salary could another option.

All parties agree that change is needed.