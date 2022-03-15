NHL Rumors: Ducks, Senators, de Haan, Mete, Chychrun and DeBrusk

Ducks could have some more players to move as talks are quiet

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Teams that are looking for a bit of sandpaper could look at Anaheim Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers. Will Ryan Getzlaf consider a move at the deadline? Forward Max Comtois is controllable and could be available.

If the Ducks can’t get Hampus Lindholm re-signed by Monday, they’ll need to move him.

Nick Alberga: There are no ongoing contract negotiations between the Ducks and Lindholm or Rickard Rakell. Both players could be heading out the door like Josh Manson.

David Pagnotta: Talks are quiet at the moment and teams are ready and anxious.

Paul and Senators continue to talk but time is running out

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Contract extension talks between the Ottawa Senators and pending UFA Nick Paul‘s agent Paul Capizzano continue. There remains a big gap.

A final decision may be up to Paul if he wants to stay in Ottawa or not. The Senators are probably thinking a three- or four-year deal. Money will be the main issue.

If the Senators make him available at the trade deadline, there could be as many as 10 teams.

Quick hits on de Haan, Mete, Ducks, Chychrun and DeBrusk

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Multiple teams have called Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson about defenseman Calvin de Haan.

There might be some trade interest in Ottawa Senators defenseman Victor Mete. A trade may happen closer to Monday’s deadline. Mete’s agent has permission to talk to teams.

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to move Rickard Rakell and they are testing what the market is for Maxime Comtois. He has another year left at $2.37 million. The Ducks are trying to not overpay defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

The Florida Panthers had some trade talks with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. The Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues are believed the frontrunners. Kicking tires were the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Boston Bruins are still trying to trade Jake DeBrusk but teams are concerned about his up and down game.