NHL Rumors: Dustin Wolf to the AHL, and Two Flyers Prospects

Dustin Wolf being sent to the AHL, and two Flyers prospects trying to earn a roster spot

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – NHL Expansion is on the Horizon, on Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf being sent to the AHL, and a couple of Philadelphia Flyers prospects trying to crack the roster.

Marek: “Okay, buzzing around the NHL. Dustin Wolf to the Calgary Wranglers. We kept saying towards the end of last season, ‘They need to make a spot for Dustin Wolf. He’s proved everything he needs to prove at the American Hockey League level. There’s nothing left for him there. He needs to play in the NHL.’

I know there is a goaltending glut there with Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar, but were you surprised to see Dustin Wolf to the American league, or is it just temporary? Just temporary?

Friedman: “…. As for Dustin Wolf, here’s the thing Jeff, as talented as Dustin Wolf is, he had to beat someone out of a job. Like honestly, I don’t think it was really set up for Dustin Wolf to make that team. I think he really had to give Calgary a reason to put him on there because they have two goalies who need waivers. Both of whom are signed and they didn’t want to lose Vladar for nothing.

But the people who saw Wolf play more than I did, they said he didn’t do enough to take the job. And that’s what Dustin Wolf had to do.

Like, I’m looking around, like Philly, Wade Allison wasn’t on waivers on Thursday (he was put on waivers Friday after the podcast was recorded) but there was some talk that maybe Philly might have to do that cause he’s getting beat out by the likes of Bobby Brink. And when you’re a young team like Philly, you know what John Tortorella is thinking. He’s thinking, if you’re going to be on this team, you’re going to earn it. I’m not lying to the players. Trying to build a culture. They know who deserves to be on the team. And if you get beat out, you get beat out and that’s your problem.

I think with Dustin Wolf, I think the Flames initially looked at it as he’ll probably start the year in the minors. But I think if he really beat out on paper, Vladar or Markstrom, look, he wasn’t beating out Markstrom but I’m talking about on paper, but I think the Flames would have had something to think about. It just doesn’t sound like he did it.

Now, I can understand the kid not being happy. There’s nothing else that kid can do in the American Hockey League. He’s been goalie of the year twice. He’s been the MVP. But I think at his stage of where he is in the lineup where he is, he had to beat someone out of a job, and unfortunately it just doesn’t sound like he did it.

Marek: “Just as an aside as you mentioned Philadelphia and Bobby Brink, throw Tyson Foerster into that mix too.

Friedman: “Yes.”

Marek: “And I wouldn’t be surprised, Elliotte, if they tried to find a way to keep both of them. I know it would take a trade, they’ve both played great.

And I don’t think that Danny Briere or John Tortorella for that matter want to let go of Brink or want to let go of Forester and send them down to the American League. I mean, path of least resistance is how you do it but I have a, I just do wonder if they try to figure out a way to keep both those guys.”