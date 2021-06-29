NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins To Complete an Eight-Year Deal Today

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will announce an eight-year deal worth $41 million.

The deal includes a no-movement clause.

Ryan Rishaug: “There most likely would have been a higher dollar figure on the open market, but remaining an Oilers was an absolute priority for RNH who can now complete 18 years with the club by the end of this deal.”

The 28-year old Nugent-Hopkins was drafted 1st overall by the Oilers 2011.

Jason Gregor: “Oilers wanted lower AAV and RNH wanted term. $5.12m AAV is fair value for Edmonton for much of term most likely while RNH gets security he wanted. They are betting RNH can be more productive at 5×5. From 2019-2021 he was 150th among fwds in P/60. From 2016-2018 he was 165th.”

Mark Spector: “Oilers give more term than they would have liked, but Nugent-Hopkins takes $1M off his previous AAV.

Team couldn’t afford to lose a LW. Player wanted to stay.

This is a fair but lengthy contract that will see RNH as an Oiler for life (full no movement clause).”

Justin Bourne: “Seems like a really good value deal for the Oilers. Impossible to exactly predict, but also seems like a player who’s game will age well. NMC isn’t awesome, but it seems like a fair concession given how much less money he’s taking per year than I think he’s worth.”

Ryan Pike: “Eight years is a bit lengthy, but a $5.125m AAV for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a steal. That’s $200k less than Mikael Backlund got in Calgary.”