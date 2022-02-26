NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins

A few potential targets for the Edmonton Oilers

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: One potential blue line target for the Edmonton Oilers is Philadelphia Flyers Justin Braun. He’s a pending UFA with a $1.8 million salary cap hit.

Two potential New York Islanders trade targets for the Oilers are goaltender Semyon Varlamov and defenseman Scott Mayfield.

The Oilers are likely one of the teams taking a look at KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko shares the same agenta, Dan Milstein, as Evander Kane. The Ottawa Senators may have the inside track as Kuzmenko played with Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

Could the Bruins turn to Phil Kessel?

Nick Goss of NBC Sports: The Boston Bruins could use some depth scoring and maybe they could turn to former Bruin Phil Kessel.

An executive told The Athletic that the Arizona Coyotes won’t get a second-round pick for him, The executive said that Coyotes have offered teams Kessel and retaining 50 percent of his salary for a third-round pick. If this offer is true, the Bruins should strongly consider this. They don’t have their own third but they do have the Flames.

If the Bruins decide to keep Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak together on the second line, they could play Kessel with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

Kessel does have a no-trade clause so he’d have to give the okay to return to Boston.

Ranking the Boston Bruins trade assets

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Ranking the Boston Bruins top trade assets and are ranked by how much they could get in return for each. Some of these players are basically untouchable

15. Zach Senyshyn

14. Jake DeBrusk

13. Trevor Kuntar

12. Jakub Lauko

11. Oskar Steen

10. John Beecher

9. Brett Harrison

8. Jack Ahcan

7. Trent Frederic

6. 2023 first-round pick

5. Urho Vaakanainen

4. Jack Studnicka

3. 2022 first-round pick

2. Fabian Lysell

1. Mason Lohrei