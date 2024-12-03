NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers may have a specific defenseman in mind

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said that the Edmonton Oilers have their eye on a specific defenseman but he wouldn’t name them. Stauffer did say…

“I envision the Edmonton Oilers adding a Top 4 defenseman. Preferably, a guy that can play the right side and can be a left shot, and probably a guy that can move the puck. And maybe, since they’re going to move a couple picks, some draft capital, we’re likely looking at a guy with a little bit of term left. That’s the scenario. I’m not going to name the name. Could be a guy right now that’s on a team that nobody thinks is out of the mix, but may end up out of the mix as well.”

guessing it could be Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers – two years left at $5.1 million), Ben Chiarot (Red Wings – one year at $4.7 million) or Nick Jensen (Senators – one year at $4 million).

The Montreal Canadiens are listening to just about anything

TSN: Darren Dreger said on TSN Radio that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is open to almost anything leading up to the trade deadline.

“Kent Hughes is listening to just about anything that would help the Canadiens. As we know, it’s more about the future. You look at the players you mentioned (Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, and Mike Matheson) and you think ‘How would they fit in long-term?’ Then you balance that with what the market is presenting and what might be offered for one of those players.

“There are always teams looking for quality defense. That’s why, when healthy we consider Mike Matheson a chip that Hughes can play. Savard, of course, is a chip he can play.”

Dreger added that he thinks the Canadiens would like to hold onto Evans as he’s been productive in their bottom six.