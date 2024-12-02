NHL Free Agency: Best Value Signings in the Western Conference

American Thanksgiving has come and gone in the NHL, and teams are settling into their playoff positions. However, their positions could change at the end of the season as new teams emerge. It is easy to see that some signings from NHL Free Agency are paying off better than others as these players bring extra value.

Like the debate on the most valuable player, fans will debate the meaning of value. But these are the signings that are the hidden gems or underrated signings from free agency. These players are making an impact for their club so far this season.

NHL Free Agency Contracts That Made You Go Whoa!!Eastern Conference

NHLRumors.com has already examined the Eastern Conference’s Best-Value signings from NHL Free Agency. Now, we will examine the players impacting the ice and bringing the best value or signing the best-value contracts in the Western Conference.

Let’s reveal some of our value signings from NHL Free Agency that are impacting as we head into the second quarter of the season.

NHL Free Agency Value Signings

Kevin Lankinen – G – Vancouver Canucks

Top on the list is Kevin Lankinen. Where would the Vancouver Canucks be without Lankinen between the pipes? Right now, the Canucks sit fourth in the Pacific Division and in the second wild-card spot without startling goalie Thatcher Demko.

NHL Rumors: Could Kevin Lankinen Parlay Success in Vancouver to Starting Job

Lankinen was a steady goalie when he entered the league with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he made a name for himself with the Nashville Predators the last couple of seasons as a backup to Juuse Saros, posting an average of 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage in the two seasons there.

It was shocking to see him wait until September 21st to be signed. However, the Canucks needed a goalie as there was uncertainty and there is surrounding the health of Demko. In 15 starts, Lankinen has a record of 13-3-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

He is also 10-0-0 on the road according to Sportsnet stats. This is a very underrated and valuable signing here by the Canucks.

Tyler Toffoli – F – San Jose Sharks

How about the play by the San Jose Sharks to bring in the former leading goal scorer for the New Jersey Devils? Toffoli signed a four-year, $24 million contract with a base salary of $5 million and a signing bonus of $1 million for an AAV of $6 million.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, and the New Jersey Devils

This was the perfect addition to a very young Sharks team. They needed a balance of veterans and young players on the team. Toffoli told NHLRumors.com the reason he signed in San Jose was “there a lot of young talent that was up and coming and saw a really good opportunity of settling down.”

Toffoli is fifth on the team in scoring with 17 points (nine goals and eight assists) in 27 games. His nine goals are tied for second on the team with Fabian Zetterlund. He has brought so much value to a Sharks team that was rebuilding but is being much more competitive than people thought they were.

One thing about Toffoli, he has always been a goal scorer wherever he played from Los Angeles to Vancouver to Montreal to Calgary to New Jersey to even Winnipeg for a brief period, and now with the Sharks.

Usually, we do an honorable mention in these types of list but the next two players on the list are going to be package deal.

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues Could Be a Seller Later On in the Season

Remember both Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg signed two-year offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues in the offseason.

Dylan Holloway – F – St. Louis Blues

Holloway signed a two-year offer with the Blues at $4,580,914 with an AAV of $2,290,457. That was the maximum allowed for the compensation the Blues got from the Penguins early in the August summer.

NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, Yaroslav Askarov, Philip Broberg, and Dylan Holloway

Holloway was an up-and-coming player with the Edmonton Oilers, however; the Oilers chose cap space over Holloway and many thought he would be the one to leave. Holloway has not disappointed with the Blues.

He is currently on a three-game point streak with five points (three goals and two assists) over those three games. His play has improved under new head coach Jim Montgomery. On the season he has 13 points (seven goals and six assists), which is third on the Blues for scoring.

The points and goals are career highs and they will keep climbing. His six assists tied a career-high in his first season with the Oilers. He will break that easily. This is great production for a third-line player.

Philip Broberg – D – St. Louis Blues

Then there is Philip Broberg. He has been a stud on defense for the Blues. He has a two-year deal worth $9,161,834 with a salary cap hit of $4,580,917. Many were surprised the Oilers did not match the offer sheet on Broberg considering what he did in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Final for Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers Had a Top Four Defenseman in Philip Broberg

With St. Louis, Broberg had nine points (two goals and nine assists) in 13 games before getting injured. Those nine points came in the first 11 games of the season including six points in the first six games. He was also a +5 when he went down to injury.

The Blues just activated him from injured reserve. There is a hope he can pick up where he left off with the Blues before getting hurt. Broberg was averaging close to 20 minutes of ice time.

These were both solid signings and a smart aggressive play by GM Doug Armstrong.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Offer Sheets and Cap Space

Of course, there are other players as well, like Teuvo Teravainen in Chicago and Anthony Mantha would have been on this list had he not gotten hurt and been out for the year for the Calgary Flames.

Again there are hits and misses in NHL Free Agency. However, sometimes the best signings are the ones nobody is talking about. These contracts and players on this list are them, especially with the salary cap the way it is.

Take a look of the best value signings from NHL Free Agency in the East.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.